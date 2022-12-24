After Tony Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020, the rapper has been flourished with love throughout social media as this painful period finally came to an end. One of those people to congratulate Megan was Adele, who during her performance sent love and support to her. Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case: Jury Convicts Rapper Tory Lanez of three felony firearm counts over Attacking the Singer.

Check Out the Tweet:

Adele sends her love and support to Megan Thee Stallion: “I want to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very very Merry Merry Christmas. Do what you want now baby. Love you!”pic.twitter.com/WR7eI6bNBb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 24, 2022

