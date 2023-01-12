After setting fire to the red carpet of GQ's Men of the Year 2022 event, Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield reunited once more at the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. Again showcasing great chemistry with each other, the duo engaged in a fun conversation that will definitely make you feel like a third wheel between them. Year-Ender 2022: From Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock to Kanye West’s Controversies, 9 Viral Celebrity Videos That Live Rent Free in Our Heads.

Check Out the Video:

Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield reunite at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/4CbD0X0GdC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 12, 2023

Check Out Their Original Interview:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)