In the entertainment realm, the year of 2022 was nothing short of chaotic. Filled with controversies, scandals and some wholesome bits here and there, we were witness to some unexpected moments that not only ruled the online trends, but have been in our minds ever since they took place. To say it was the “worst of times, with some good moments sprinkled in there” would be an appropriate way to describe this year. Year-Ender 2022 Recap: Juvenile Justice, Shooting Stars - 5 Korean Dramas Of The Year That Should Have Been Talked About More.

From Chris Rock literally being “rocked” by Will Smith to Kanye West causing the downfall of his legacy with one controversy after another – the year was chalk full with moments that practically broke the internet. So, with the year coming to a close, let’s do a “wrapped” and take a look back at nine of the biggest viral celebrity videos of 2022.

The Try Guys Apology

You would think that the Try Guys would be one internet group that would try to avoid controversy at all cost, right? Well, the script was flipped on its head when it was revealed that Ned Fulmer was caught cheating on his wife with an employee. What followed was him being kicked out of the group and the remaining members having to put out a “what happened” video that saw Eugene with an expression that was the definition of the term “if looks could kill.”

Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield’s Impeccable Chemistry

Switching gears to a bit of a more wholesome entry, Amelia Dimoldenberg’s GQ’s Men of the Year 2022 Red Carpet coverage featured quite a lovely interaction with Andrew Garfield. With the Spider-Man star quickly recognising the Chicken Shop Date host, they had a chemistry that would make you as a viewer feel like the third wheel between them.

Madonna’s Tik Tok

Madonna seemingly comes out as gay in new TikTok. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/cnWWOTrKzz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 9, 2022

In a Tik Tok trend that saw people put up a caption saying “if I miss, I am gay,” the Queen of Pop contributed to it by posting a video that practically saw her confirming that she is gay. Throwing a piece of clothing in a bin and purposefully missing, many thought of her uploading this video as a confirmation that she is coming out. Honestly, this makes a lot of sense considering how much Madonna has actually contributed to the fight of gay rights.

Megan Thee Stallion Twerking With She-Hulk

In one of the most unexpected moments in television this year, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law saw the titular superhero lawyer twerk with Megan Thee Stallion in the post-credits of one of the episodes. Surely a hilarious moment, the sequence set the internet on fire considering how it just popped up out of nowhere and made for a memorable scene in a superhero outing. She-Hulk Attorney at Law: Megan Thee Stallion Twerking With Tatiana Maslany is Making Fans Go Crazy; Jameela Jamil Claims Credit for Cameo That Made 'History' (Watch Video).

Bad Bunny Kisses Dancer During VMAs 2022

bad bunny besando a sus bailarines pic.twitter.com/zDwsk9RElm — 120 🇲🇽🇲🇦 (@aguuacero) August 29, 2022

Bad Bunny bought all the heat to the 2022 VMAs when the singer locked lips with one of his male dancers live during his performance of “Titi Me Pregunto” during the show. First kissing his kissing his female dancer and then next kissing the man next to him, he brought the heat to the show.

Did Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine?

The press tour of Don’t Worry Darling was one PR nightmare after the other. With the rumours of a feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh to the dress designers chipping in as well in the controversy, the entire thing turned out to be more interesting than the film itself. However, the video of Harry Styles allegedly spitting on Chris Pine during the premiere of the film takes the cake considering how it had everyone debating non-stop online on whether he did actually do it or no. Did Harry Styles Spit on a Bemused Chris Pine at 'Don't Worry Darling' Venice Film Festival Premiere? Viral Video Leaves Twitterati Baffled!

The Johnny Depp/Amber Heard Trial

Moment when #AmberHeard and #JohnnyDepp almost run into each other in the courtroom at the break. They appear to make eye contact. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/PNIexe9r0s — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 5, 2022

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was something that had everyone talking about. With the entire internet having their eyes glued to the trial, there isn’t one particular video that could define just how crazy of an event it was (or how unfair the harassment towards Amber Heard was, but that’s a conversation for another time). Yet, when the former married couple almost ran into each other and made eye contact for the first time, there was an element to it that can’t be really explained, but you will feel it when you watch it. Perhaps by the end of it the internet might have learned to not really put a lot of stock into celebs’ personal affairs. Amber Heard Files New Appeal Against Johnny Depp's Defamation Verdict, Wants Fresh Trial or Reversal of the Decision.

Kanye West on Infowars

Kanye West praises Hitler during InfoWars interview with Alex Jones: “I see good things about Hitler” pic.twitter.com/l2zgfD1Dw1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 1, 2022

What a way to shatter one’s own legacy. If you want to know what watching your favourite boat sinking slowly into the water feels like, then there is no one better to ask than Kanye West fans. After a year that saw the rapper give out one controversial statement after the other, all hell broke loose when West admitted his support for Nazis and Hitler on Infowars. Having Alex Jones himself at a loss of words (which is a huge issue in itself), Kanye nuked his own career in the worst way possible to the point even his subreddit changed itself into a Holocaust Awareness page. Kanye West's Subreddit Changed to Holocaust Awareness Page After Rapper Praises Hitler and Supports Nazis.

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

You just had to be watching it live to experience the bizarreness of it all. During Oscars 2022, Chris Rock cracked a GI Jane joke on Jada Pinkett Smith which caused Will Smith to walk up on stage and slap the comedian. You would think it was a bit, however, the tone immediately changed when Smith screamed “keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth!” That’s when the reality of the situation started to sink in. Whatever opinion you may have, it still is one of the craziest moments of the Academy Awards and one that certainly had many in disbelief even after it took place. After Will Smith-Chris Rock Slap Incident at Oscars 2022, Indian Fans Reminded of Ashutosh Gowariker Slamming Sajid Khan During an Awards Night (Watch Viral Video).

With 2022 packing in so many controversial moments, 2023 surely has a huge task at topping it (of course we are joking here, hopefully none of this ever takes place again). Whatever entails for 2023 though, we finish off this list and wish you a Happy New Year!

