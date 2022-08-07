On August 6, Anupam Kher shared his excitement of meeting 'dost' Rajinikanth on social media. The Kashmir Files star took to Instagram and dropped a few happy clicks with superstar from Rashtrapati Bhavan as the duo celebrated Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Along with it, Kher also penned a heartfelt note for his friend. The Signature To Be the Title for Anupam Kher’s Upcoming 525th Movie.

Anupam Kher Meets Rajinikanth:

