The long awaited trailer for Better Call Saul Season Six has finally dropped. The trailer promises a gripping and tense finale that will finally conclude the saga of Saul Goodman's origins. The first half of season six of Better Call Saul premieres on April 18, 2022, with the second half of the season premiering on July 11, 2022.

Watch The Trailer Below:

