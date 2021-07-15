Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara clocks 10 years and the film's cast including Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif And Abhay Deol show up for a ZNMD reunion. Yes, the cast members alongwith co-writer Reema Kagti, producer Ritesh Sidhwani all connect over a zoom call to talk about this film of a lifetime. Vir Das hosted this cool reunion led by director Zoya Akhtar herself.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Team Reunion

