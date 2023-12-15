In a remarkable turn, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail emerged as the surprise hit of the year! Featuring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, the film hit the screens on October 27 and sustained a successful run in cinemas nationwide. Following its release, this Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed movie garnered widespread acclaim from audiences, fans, and notable figures in the entertainment industry such as Kamal Hassan, Anil Kapoor, and others. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan joined in, praising Vidhu Vinod Chopra and commending the remarkable film. Big B showered praise and blessings on the film and penned a note to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, commending the directorial release for its tremendous sincerity and expressing admiration for the cast, including Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar. 12th Fail Actor Vikrant Massey on His Story of Overcoming Financial Constraints To Complete Education: ‘When I Was in College, I Already Started Working’.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Shares Amitabh Bachchan's Note On Instagram:

Vidhu Vinod Chopra IG Status (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)