On the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Anupam Kher honoured the victims and heroes who lost their lives during the 2008 terror attacks. The attacks, carried out by 10 militants from Lashkar-e-Taiba, targeted key locations in Mumbai, lasting four days and resulting in 175 deaths and over 300 injuries. Kher’s social media post, with the message “Never Forget 26/11,” serves as a reminder of the lives lost and the bravery of the security forces and citizens during that tragic time. ‘The Attacks of 26/11’ Movie Online: Here’s Where You Can Watch Nana Patekar-Ram Gopal Varma’s Film Based on the 2008 Mumbai Attacks.

Anupam Kher Shares ‘Never Forget 26/11’ Message

