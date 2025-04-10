The plane carrying Tahawwur Rana, one of the key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has landed in Delhi. Rana, who was extradited from the United States, faces serious charges related to his alleged involvement in the 2008 terror attacks that shook Mumbai and claimed over 160 lives. The extradition follows years of legal proceedings and diplomatic efforts by Indian authorities. Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, is believed to have assisted David Headley, another convict in the 26/11 case, in planning the attacks. Tahawwur Rana, Key Accused in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks, To Be Interrogated by High-Level NIA Team Amid Tight Security Soon After His Arrival in India.

Plane Carrying Key Accused in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Lands in Delhi

BREAKING: Plane carrying Tahawwur Rana, a co-conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has landed in Delhi#TahawwurRana — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) April 10, 2025

