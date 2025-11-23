Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the Global Peace Honours 2025 in Mumbai on Saturday, November 22. The event was held by Divyaj Foundation, under Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, to honour the sacrifices of the Indian martyrs and pay homage to terror attack victims. At the event, Shah Rukh Khan took the stage to pay an heartfelt tribute to the lives lost in the recent terror attack in Delhi that killed 15 people. Honouring the nation's soldiers, SRK said, "My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the recent Delhi blast and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Take Internet by Storm, Bollywood Stars Pose for Picture at Vantur National History Museum of Abu Dhabi (View Post).

#WATCH | Mumbai | At the Global Peace Honours 2025, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says, "My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave… pic.twitter.com/XQtJp0pm1I — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2025

