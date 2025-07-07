Former MARCOS commando Praveen Teotia slammed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s call for violence over the language issue, questioning where MNS "warriors" were during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Sharing a photo on social media, Teotia wrote, "I saved Mumbai on 26/11. I bleed for Maharashtra. I’m from UP. I saved the Taj Hotel. Where were Raj Thackeray’s so-called warriors? Don’t divide the Nation. Smiles don’t require any language." Teotia, who was injured while evacuating the Taj during the attacks, condemned the ongoing language row and urged unity instead of violence. His remarks came after Raj Thackeray’s controversial advice to MNS workers on handling language disputes. ‘Tumko Patak Patak Ke Maarenge’: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Launches Direct Attack on ‘Big Boss’ Raj Thackeray Over Marathi Row (Watch Video).

'I Bled for Maharashtra': Praveen Teotia Slams Raj Thackeray Over Language Row

I saved Mumbai on 26/11. I bleed for Maharashtra. I'm from UP. I saved the Taj Hotel. Where were Raj Thakre's so Called Warriors? Don't divide the Nation. Smiles don't require any Language. https://t.co/z8MBcdcTAW pic.twitter.com/uZAhM4e6Zq — Adv Praveen Kumar Teotia (@MarcosPraveen) July 5, 2025

