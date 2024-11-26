The 2008 Mumbai attacks, also known as the 26/11 attacks, were a series of coordinated terrorist attacks that took place between November 26 and November 29, 2008. Carried out by 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, the attacks targeted multiple prominent locations across Mumbai, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Nariman House and CST Railway Station. Tragically, 175 people lost their lives, including nine of the attackers, with more than 300 others injured. Ram Gopal Varma’s The Attacks of 26/11 is a gripping and intense portrayal of these events, offering a cinematic retelling of that fateful night. 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Survivor Devika Rotawan Says She Wanted To Kill Ajmal Kasab As She Remembers 2008 Terrorist Attack That Forever Changed Her Life.

Where to Watch ‘The Attacks of 26/11’ Movie Online

The film, starring Nana Patekar, delves into the harrowing details of the attacks. On the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, those who wish to revisit or learn about these events through a cinematic lens can stream The Attacks of 26/11 on various platforms. The movie is available for free on YouTube and JioCinema. Additionally, for those who prefer watching on subscription-based platforms, the film is available on Apple TV+ in Hindi audio with English and Arabic subtitles. It can be rented for over INR 99 on the platform. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Review: A Weak Retelling of a Tragedy That’s Elevated by Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma’s Committed Performances.

Watch the Trailer of ‘The Attacks of 26/11’ Below:

About the Film

Released on March 1, 2013, The Attacks of 26/11 recounts the real-life events of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The Ram Gopal Varma is also a tribute to the strength, courage and resilience of Mumbai’s people in the face of unspeakable terror. The film features strong performances by Nana Patekar as officer Rakesh Maria, Atul Kulkarni as Inspector Shinde and Sanjeev Jaiswal as Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab.

