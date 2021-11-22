Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have featured together in numerous films and the one in which they were last seen together is the blockbuster film Sooryavanshi. Akshay has shared a post on social media in which he has reminisced his good old days with Ajay, when they were ‘newbies’. Not just that, he has also remembered Ajay’s debut film Phool Aur Kaante that has completed 30 years of its release today. At the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi Akshay had stated, “I was cast in Phool Aur Kaante but he (Ajay) pushed me out and got the film.” In the same year, Akshay also made his debut with the film titled Saugandh.

Akshay Kumar with Ajay Devgn

