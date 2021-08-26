Salman Khan celebrates 33 years of his long journey in Bollywood today (August 26). To mark his special day, fans are congratulating him with lovely posts on Twitter. Twitterati is flooded with pictures and videos of Bhaijaan's journey in the industry. He debuted in Bollywood with Biwi Ho To Aisa, in a small supporting role. Till date, Salman has appeared in bunch of movies which includes Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Andaz Apna Apna, Dabangg, Ready, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, etc. Currently, the Radhe star is in Russia where he is shooting for his next flick Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

Check Out the Tweets Below:

A Milestone!!

33 YEARS OF CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE #MainePyarKiya 33 YEARS OF PREM ERA 33 YEARS OF A JOURNEY WHICH TOOK SALMAN KHAN INTO THE HEIGHTS OF MEGASTARDOM One of the most popular love stories of all time A MILESTONE FOR EVERYONE ASSOCIATED WITH THE FILM#33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra pic.twitter.com/QSauY03gCd — 𝑨𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒊🌹 (@cutegirl_aashi_) August 26, 2021

The Best Human Ever!!

★ Today Salmaniacs are Celebrating 33 Years Of Super STARDOM, And The ERA Which Indian Cinema NEVER Witnessed Before And Will NEVER Be Seen Again… HEART and IDOL Of Millions, And The Best Human Ever, The #SalmanKhan And #33YearsOfSalmanKhanERAhttps://t.co/xdipDssF71 pic.twitter.com/6BkqllvApK — SalmanKhanHolics.com (@SalmanKhanHolic) August 25, 2021

A Pure Domination!!

You are inspiration to all of us. Your honesty, your personality, your attitude, your kindness in every way we are your super fan. We love you always @BeingSalmanKhan . Congratulations for completing glorious 33 years in bollywood. A pure domination 🔥. #33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra pic.twitter.com/ypoy6HYW6R — AZIZUL ISLAM (@AZIZULI13677922) August 25, 2021

Salmanism!!

Turns cinema halls into stadiums effortlessly, Dynamite at box office, magical on screen, helpful off screen, One and only @BeingSalmanKhan A name that bollywood will remember with extreme fondness and pride forever.#33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra pic.twitter.com/cGDsMBuB6r — Being Akash Skf (@BeingAk13785791) August 25, 2021

Heavenly Beauty!!

God must have stopped while making his face, he is so well proportioned ; his charismatic beauty and swag which let crores of people deviate toward him. @BeingSalmanKhan has heavenly beauty. WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN#33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra pic.twitter.com/iVqQrMSoaX — Kanha (@ibeingVolt) August 25, 2021

Humara Bhaijaan!!

He is the most secure actor of Indian Film Industry. And he has proven it many times by supporting actors, directors, musicians etc. in their worst time & promoting other actor's films. Hamara bhaijaan hai#33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra pic.twitter.com/QlHaoTu9y3 — Being Chulbul (@Being_Chulbul27) August 25, 2021

