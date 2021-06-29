365 Days actor Michele Morrone is on Bollywood's radar. There have been reports of Karan Johar approaching him for a movie. The actor has now confirmed that his management has been contacted for a few Bollywood projects. He has already started prepping for it by reading up on the Hindi film industry. He told BT, "My team has been approached for Bollywood projects, and that’s why we’ve expanded there. I don’t know much, but I recently started educating myself by looking for information on Bollywood. My management team has also expanded to India and I can’t wait to see what the outcome can be."

