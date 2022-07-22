Ayyappanum Koshiyum won 4 National Film Awards. Prithviraj Sukumaran who plays the role of Koshy Kurian, congratulated Biju Menon, Nanjiamma and the team who were involved in making the film in his tweet.

View Tweet Here:

Congratulations Biju chettan, Nanjiamma, and the entire action team of Ayyapanum Koshiyum. And Sachy..I don’t know what to say man... Wherever you are..I hope you’re happy…coz I’m proud of you..and will be forever! ❤️💔 pic.twitter.com/7SVFbL7ZI9 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) July 22, 2022

