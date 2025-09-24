It was a historic evening for Shah Rukh Khan as he bagged his first-ever National Award for his performance in Jawaan at the 71st National Film Awards in Delhi. The superstar was joined by Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Karan Johar to celebrate the milestone. After the ceremony, the trio enjoyed a grand dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan, creating unforgettable memories. A photo from the evening shows Shah Rukh in black attire with glasses, seated beside Rani, who looked graceful in a saree. Karan Johar is seen across the reserved table, surrounded by a crowd of people. The dinner, marked with floral decor and warm lighting reflected the pride and joy of Bollywood’s big wins. ‘Happy and Innocent Like School Children’: Shah Rukh Khan Struggles To Wear His National Film Award Medal, Rani Mukerji Helps Him; Netizens React to Viral Moment (Watch Video)

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar Dine at Rashtrapati Bhavan – See Post

Royal evening vibes ✨ Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji & Karan Johar having dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan after the National Awards ❤️#ShahRukhKhan #RaniMukerji #KaranJohar #71NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/RCAbDYe4WZ — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) September 23, 2025

