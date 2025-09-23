Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan achieved a historic milestone today by winning his first-ever National Film Award in a career spanning 33 years. The actor was honoured with the Best Actor in a Leading Role for movie Jawaan at the 71st National Film Awards 2025. Shooting overseas for his upcoming film King, SRK flew back to Delhi to attend the ceremony. His wife, Gauri Khan took to Instagram to congratulate him, sharing a photo of Shah Rukh in a traditional black suit. She wrote, “What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving… it’s a result of your years of hard work and dedication. Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award.” Fans celebrated this long-awaited achievement alongside the couple. 71st National Film Awards 2025 Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey Receive Best Acting Honours, Mohanlal Conferred With Dadasaheb Phalke Award – Winners List Inside!

Gauri Khan Shares Heartfelt Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

