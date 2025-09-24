Hearts of Malayalam cinema fans swelled with pride as Mollywood icon Mohanlal was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his immense contribution to Indian cinema. Known as “The Complete Actor,” he received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu. Amid this, Mohanlal's latest film Hridayapoorvam, which released in theatres on August 28, 2025, is now gearing up for its OTT premiere. The movie, also featuring Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap, is Mohanlal's third release of 2025 and the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year. Directed by Sathyan Anthikad and produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner, Hridayapoorvam will begin streaming on JioCinema from September 26, 2025. ‘Lokah’ OTT Release Date: On Which OTT Platform Will No.1 Malayalam Box Office Blockbuster ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ Premiere and When? Dulquer Salmaan Reveals!.

