Before delivering one of this year’s blockbusters, Thudarum, starring Mohanlal, director Tharun Moorthy made a scintillating debut in 2021 with Operation Java - a gripping cyber thriller inspired by real-life events that earned widespread critical acclaim. Now, Moorthy is set to return to his roots with a sequel titled Operation Cambodia. The sequel reunites the original cast - Balu Varghese, Lukman Avaran, Binu Pappu, Irshad and Prasanth Alexander- while introducing a major star addition: Prithviraj Sukumaran steps in as the lead, marking his first collaboration with Tharun Moorthy. The much-anticipated first-look poster, unveiled on October 2, teases the film’s intense atmosphere by featuring a high-tech police CCTV control room. Operation Java Movie Review: Yet Another Dope Thriller From Malayalam Cinema That Deserves Your Attention.

Tharun Moorthy Sharing 'Operation Cambodia' Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tharun Moorthy (@tharun_moorthy)

