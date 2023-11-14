Actor Aadar Jain has once again captured attention with his personal life. Previously linked with Tara Sutaria, he's now found comfort in Alekha Advani. Confirming their relationship with an Instagram post, he made things official after appearing with a mystery girl at a Kapoor Diwali event. As the news broke, an old photo of Alekha, Aadar, and Tara surfaced. In the throwback, Alekha stands between Aadar and Tara, captioned as 'Always the third wheel.' The resurfaced image stirred diverse reactions online. Aadar Jain Makes His New Relationship Insta-Official With Alekha Advani, Riddhima Kapoor Teases Him (View Pic).

See The Viral Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram

