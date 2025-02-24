Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot on February 21, 2025, in a stunning ceremony at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. Earlier, the couple had a heartwarming Christian wedding in Goa, which captivated the hearts of many online. Following this, they exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu ceremony, surrounded by their closest family and friends. Now, Aadar has shared breathtaking photos from their special day on Instagram, with Alekha looking radiant in a red lehenga and elegant veil, while Aadar wore an ivory sherwani and sehra. The intimate celebration beautifully blended love and tradition. Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani Relationship Timeline: From Friends to Confirming Romance, Know the Love Story of Raj Kapoor’s Grandson and His Lady Love.

Aadar Jain & Alekha Advani's Wedding Photos

