Actor Tara Sutaria was seen at Mumbai airport earlier today, marking her first public appearance since rumours surfaced about her alleged breakup with Veer Pahariya. The actress appeared quiet and kept a low profile. While she briefly waved at the paparazzi, she chose not to pose for photos and walked straight towards the terminal. Online reports recently claimed that the couple has decided to part ways, though neither Tara nor Veer has confirmed the news. A few days earlier, Veer was spotted attending Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon’s wedding reception alone, which further added to the speculation. In a viral video, he was seen congratulating the couple before leaving without posing for the cameras. The reason behind the reported split remains unknown. Veer Pahariya Shares Cryptic Note on ‘Bura Waqt’ Amid Breakup Rumours With Girlfriend Tara Sutaria (View Post).

Tara Sutaria Spotted Amid Veer Pahariya Breakup Buzz - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

Tara Sutaria Spotted Amid Veer Pahariya Breakup Buzz - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (bollywoodnow), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)