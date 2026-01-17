Actor Tara Sutaria was seen at Mumbai airport earlier today, marking her first public appearance since rumours surfaced about her alleged breakup with Veer Pahariya. The actress appeared quiet and kept a low profile. While she briefly waved at the paparazzi, she chose not to pose for photos and walked straight towards the terminal. Online reports recently claimed that the couple has decided to part ways, though neither Tara nor Veer has confirmed the news. A few days earlier, Veer was spotted attending Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon’s wedding reception alone, which further added to the speculation. In a viral video, he was seen congratulating the couple before leaving without posing for the cameras. The reason behind the reported split remains unknown. Veer Pahariya Shares Cryptic Note on ‘Bura Waqt’ Amid Breakup Rumours With Girlfriend Tara Sutaria (View Post).
Tara Sutaria Spotted Amid Veer Pahariya Breakup Buzz - Watch Video
View this post on Instagram
Tara Sutaria Spotted Amid Veer Pahariya Breakup Buzz - Watch Video
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)