Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, is set to make his acting debut with the Netflix film Maharaj. There are also reports of him working on an untitled project with Sai Pallavi and another movie called Naadaniyan. As fans are eagerly anticipating the debut of Mr Perfectionist’s son in intriguing roles, a video surfaced on the internet showing Junaid sporting unusual makeup. He was spotted in the city last evening by paparazzi, dressed in grey shorts and a matching t-shirt. His unconventional appearance, featuring a tika on his forehead, kajal and a center-parted hairstyle, left everyone wondering about his current project. Although Junaid posed for the shutterbugs, he appeared visibly shy. Maharaj: Netflix India Unveils First Look at Aamir Khan's Son Junaid's Debut Film Poster.

Junaid Khan In Unconventional Makeup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

