Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, is all set to make his acting debut with the film Maharaj. The movie has not yet been released, and Junaid is already shooting for her second film with South actress Sai Pallavi. The yet-to-be-titled film is a love story set in Sapporo, Japan. After wrapping up the Japan schedule for his second project, Junaid was spotted at the Mumbai airport when he returned from Japan. Junaid's second film is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Junaid's debut film, Maharaj, is expected to be released on Netflix this year. Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi Set To Kick Off Romantic Film Shoot in Mumbai!.

Junaid Khan Returns to India After Wrapping Up the Japan Schedule of His Film:

