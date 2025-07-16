Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming magnum opus Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has been making headlines almost every day ever since an introduction video was released. Recently, Namit Malhotra, the mythological film's producer and CEO of Prime Focus and DNEG, revealed in an interview that both parts of the franchise are being produced on a staggering budget of INR 4000 crore, which has sparked massive discussions online, with fans expecting world-class VFX and a cinematic experience from it. Amid all the hype surrounding Ramayana, Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, best known for Shootout at Wadala, seems to have taken a subtle jab at the film’s makers. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) on July 15, the director wrote, "MATRIX, LORD OF THE RINGS, AVATAAR, DUNE, STARWARS, etc. All films with groundbreaking never seen before VFX. None spoke about it before the release. They let the work speak for itself." Although Sanjay Gupta did not name any film here, the timing of his post led many to believe that he was talking about Nitesh Tiwari's much hyped Ramayana. ‘Ramayana’ Budget: INR 4000 Crore Invested in Nitesh Tiwari-Ranbir Kapoor’s Mythological Epic by Namit Malhotra, Budget Surpasses THESE Recent Hollywood Biggies! (Watch Video).

Director Sanjay Gupta’s Cryptic X Post Amid Hype Surrounding ‘Ramayana’ Film’s Budget

MATRIX, LORD OF THE RINGS, AVATAAR, DUNE, STARWARS, etc. All films with groundbreaking never seen before VFX. None spoke about it before the release. They let the work speak for itself. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) July 15, 2025

‘Ramayana’ Producer Namit Malhotra Talks About the Mythological Franchise’s Budget

🚨 Confirmed : #Ramayana Movie Budget is $500 Million (₹4000 Cr) for Two Part 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QtqjqQdHuz — The Ramayana 🏹 (@RamayanaSaga) July 14, 2025

