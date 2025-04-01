Kiran Rao's highly acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies, starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava and backed by Aamir Khan, is facing fresh allegations of copying the Arabic short film Burqa City (2019) starring Omar Mebrouk, Jalal Al Tawil, Malika Alaoui and Chadia Amajod. In 2024, filmmaker Anant Mahadevan accused the makers of Laapataa Ladies of copying his 1999 TV movie, Ghunghat Ke Pat Khol. No, a clip from the Arabic short film Burqa City where a man in the Middle East goes shopping with his wife and returns with wrong burq-clad women comparing it with a scene from Kiran Rao's Lapataa Ladies is going viral. The video shared on X (previously Twitter) was captioned, "She just changed Muslim with Hindu & copy pasted whole film." Confused netizens shared their reactions to the video under the post. Another user on Reddit joked that a similar scene involving ghunghat swapping was shown in an Ektaa Kapoor serial. Aamir Khan’s Failed ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Audition Video for Ravi Kishan’s Cop Role Goes Viral – Three Times He Nailed Playing a Police Officer on Big Screen.

India’s Official Oscar 2025 Entry ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Copied From ‘Burqa City’?

Kiran Rao PR was doing negativity against Sandeep Reddy Vanga when Indian jury sent Laapata Ladies for an Oscar, now people realize that she just copied some middle east film She just changed Muslim with Hindu & copy pasted whole film pic.twitter.com/COidOzgMOI — Hail Hydra (@Lordofbattles8) March 31, 2025

Netizens React to the Viral Comparison Video

Yar seriously it’s copy after long time like a movie and it’s not original concept — Aisha Mumtaz (@ashirm90) April 1, 2025

Mr Brains!

The original is 20 minutes long, they haven't copypasted the entire movie — Maleficent Wallaby (@MaliciousCoyote) April 1, 2025

Just Bollywood Things

It’s like scene for scene copy! It’s mind boggling that they pretend as if it’s an original and don’t give credits to the actual original! Bollywood! — Yashas Iyengar (@Yashas_Iyengar) April 1, 2025

It is!

Scene by scene copy! This is insane. — Raymond. (@rayfilm) March 31, 2025

Reddit User Says Main Credit Goes to Ektaa Kapoor – Here’s Why!

Reddit Comment

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)