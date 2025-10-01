Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt visited the North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal on Wednesday (October 1), which is organised by the families of Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The actress looked stunning as she arrived at the pandal to seek goddess Durga's blessings in a yellow traditional outfit on the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami. However, things turned chaotic after a fan misbehaved with her. In a video shared by a paparazzi page on Instagram, Alia Bhatt could be seen making her way through the pandal with her close friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Suddenly, a female fan forcibly pulled Alia towards her in an attempt to take a selfie. However, the actress maintained her calm and posed for the selfie while being heard saying, "Aaram se, aaram se." Navratri 2025: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Tanishaa Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji for Warm Welcome at Durga Puja, Says, ‘On This Ashtami, Feeling Grateful for Maa Durga’s Blessings’ (View Post).

Alia Bhatt Maintains Her Calm After Fan Pulls Her Hand To Click Selfie at North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram account of Instant Bollywood), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

