Sourav Ganguly was seen playing the 'Dhaak' and the former India National Cricket Team captain also participated in the customary 'Sindoor Khela' (playing with vermillion) before the immersion of a Durga idol in Kolkata on Friday, October 3. 'Dhaak' is a traditional Indian drum and is a common percussion instrument used during festivals and in a video shared by news agency IANS on social media, a couple of women put 'sindoor' (vermillion) on Sourav Ganguly before the ex-Indian captain played the 'dhaak' with a festive atmosphere presiding in the area. Sourav Ganguly was recently elected as the new CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) president and his brother Snehashish Ganguly, who he succeeded for the role, was also seen dancing on one side. Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana, was also present and seen in the video. Sourav Ganguly Vows to Work for Betterment of Cricket After Being Re-Elected Unopposed as CAB President.

Sourav Ganguly Seen Playing 'Dhaak', Participating in 'Sindoor Khela'

Kolkata, West Bengal: Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly participates in Sindoor Khela before the immersion of the Durga idol pic.twitter.com/CBBqZWD8E0 — IANS (@ians_india) October 3, 2025

