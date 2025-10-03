The Durga Puja festivities hosted by Kajol and Rani Mukerji concluded with Vijayadashami, Dussehra on Thursday (October 2). Several videos of Kajol participating in the final day festivities along with her family members have surfaced online. However, something unexpected happened during the rituals. In a video shared on Instagram, Kajol was seen standing on a ramp with her family members while performing the rituals. After offering prayers, she stepped back from the raised platform, and a security guard was seen holding her arm to assist her. But things took a shocking turn when the guard’s hand accidentally slid towards her chest area, leaving the actress visibly stunned. Kajol widened her eyes in disbelief, as if she couldn’t process what had just happened. Moments later, she turned towards the guard, who continued assisting her by holding her hand. As the video surfaced online, netizens slammed the security person for touching the actress inappropriately. Many felt that the gesture was intentional, while others said that he was just doing his duty. A user wrote, "He did that deliberately...right? Though he saved her, he took advantage of the moment as well." Another wrote, "The moment is shocking for any woman." Dussehra 2025: Kajol Takes Part in ‘Sindoor Khela’ Ceremony With Daughter Nysa at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, Celebrities Join the Festivities.

Kajol Touched Inappropriately by Security AT Durga Puja Pandal in Mumbai – Netizens React

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Netizens Slam Security Guard Accusing Him of Inappropriately Touching Kajol

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram account of Instant Bollywood), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)