Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his arm in a sling. With this, he confirmed the rumours of him being hospitalised. Bachchan revealed in his caption that he has met with an accident on the sets of his upcoming film and had to undergo surgery to recover from an accident. He added that he will be flying back to Chennai for shoot now. His father Amitabh Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda paid him a visit last week which started the speculations about the actor's health.

