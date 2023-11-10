As Ranbir Kapoor gears up for the release of his upcoming film Animal on December 1, 2023, a viral video has caught attention. In the video, the actor is seen at a Ganpati Puja at the T-Series office in Mumbai, where he refuses prasad. Dressed in a navy blue shirt, Ranbir politely declines the offering, explaining that he's on a diet and passes the prasad to the paparazzi. Animal also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Animal Song ‘Hua Main’: Ranbir Kapoor Passionately Kisses Rashmika Mandanna in This Soulful Melody From Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film (Watch Video).

Watch The Viral Clip Here:

This Tucch Bollywood who doesn’t even take Prasad will play Ram in Ramayana movie next and we hindus will pay billions of ₹ to watch him pic.twitter.com/RjLAeX2o4y — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) November 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)