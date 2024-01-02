Ajay Devgn embraced the New Year in the best way possible—surrounded by his favourite crew. The Singham Again actor delighted fans by sharing glimpses on social media, capturing heartfelt moments with his beloved wife, Kajol, their two incredible kids, Nysa and Yug and other family members. It's a heartwarming celebration that perfectly embodies the spirit of togetherness for the new beginnings ahead. Ajay Devgn and Kajol With Children Nysa and Yug Go Out for a Road Trip – View Pic.

Ajay Devgn With His Family Members:

New Year with my favourite crew 🤎 pic.twitter.com/dYf0lCJ9lC — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 2, 2024

