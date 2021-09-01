Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to introduce Fit India Quiz for school children across India. Yes, in an interesting new promo, Akki who is in the middle of a quiz asks the participant how to block an elbow in karate. Akshay also explains the importance of fitness and how this quiz will help the kids in not only staying fit but will provide them with a chance of winning prize money of upto Rs 3 crore.

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Tweet Below:

Fit India Quiz is a first-of-its-kind quiz for school children across India on fitness and sports. Registrations are open now at https://t.co/Mx6J6Pgmef So don’t just sit India, be Fit India👊🏻 @ianuragthakur @dpradhanbjp @NisithPramanik @FitIndiaOff pic.twitter.com/Gqv7j6RdtK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 1, 2021

