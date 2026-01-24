On January 19, 2026, a Mercedes hit an auto rickshaw, causing it to crash under an Innova belonging to a security convoy. Headlines quickly linked the accident to Akshay Kumar’s convoy, but few spoke about the real victim, 22-year-old auto driver Basid Khan, who remains critically injured in hospital. Passenger Aman Bhardwaj, 30, survived with broken ribs and ligament injuries. He recalls the terrifying moments when the auto was crushed and locals rushed to rescue them. Aman remembers seeing Basid covered in blood, unable to recognise anyone. While Aman continues to recover, Basid is still battling multiple fractures and trauma in intensive care. Aman says the media moved on too quickly, focusing on the celebrity angle instead of the young driver fighting for his life. “This story is for him,” Aman shared, reminding everyone that Basid’s struggle deserves attention and compassion. Akshay Kumar’s Security Escort Car Crashes Into Auto-Rickshaw in Mumbai’s Juhu, Two Injured (Watch Video).

Untold Story Behind Akshay Kumar Convoy Crash – Watch Video

