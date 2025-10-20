Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Govardhan Asrani, fondly remembered for his unforgettable jailer role in Sholay, passed away at 84 in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. His last rites were held at Santacruz Crematorium with family in attendance. Confirming the news, his manager Babubhai Thiba said Asrani breathed his last at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital. Akshay Kumar paid an emotional tribute on Instagram, writing, “Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs last week on the set of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the… he had the most legendary comic timing.” The actor fondly remembered working with Asrani in Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Welcome, De Dana Dan and their unreleased films Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan. “God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti,” he added. Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away at 84: From Jaipur Roots to ‘Sholay’ Fame, Remembering the Comic Legend Who Defined Generations of Laughter.

Akshay Kumar Shares Post on Instagram Story – See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram ' @akshaykumar)

