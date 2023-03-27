A video of Akshay Kumar shooting for an action sequence despite knee injury for his next Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has gone viral online. In the clip, we get to see Akki in Scotland performing a bike stunt and later being helped by crew members to get down from the two-wheeler. Reportedly, producer Jackky Bhagnani is spending Rs 15 crore for the film's big action scene in the UK. Check it out. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Tiger Shroff Arrives in Style on Roller Skates on Set of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Next (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar Shoots Despite Injury:

Video: @akshaykumar sir aka Bade Miyan on the sets of #BMCM even after suffering from a knee injury a couple of days back. True Khiladi in every sense🙏🔥. Video credit: @pinkvilla pic.twitter.com/NDfccOclN9 — Akshay Kumar 24x7 (@Akkistaan) March 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)