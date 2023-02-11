Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Tiger Shroff who is gearing up for his upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' on Saturday shared a glimpse of how he reached work on time with swag.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger dropped a video flaunting his abs and skating skills.

Also Read | Kantara 2: Urvashi Rautela Is Part Of The Rishab Shetty Led Prequel! (View Post).

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Reached work on time today and warmed up for our intro action sequence #bmcm."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CohgOLsMH5I/

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Arrive in Mumbai Post Wedding; Newlyweds Distribute Sweets to Paps (Watch Video).

In the video, he was seen skating on the road and showing his moves before reaching the 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' set.

As soon as the video was uploaded, it received mixed reactions as fans were concerned about the actor's safety.

Actor Ronit Boseroy wrote, "That looks a lil scary! Be careful Tigi. Love."

One of the fans wrote, "Can't wait for Bade miyan chhote miyan."

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Tiger will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar.

The action thriller also stars south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Christmas 2023.

Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller 'Ganpath Part 1', opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will mark the reunion of the on-screen pair after their debut film 'Heropanti'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)