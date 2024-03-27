On Wednesday, March 27 morning, Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were clicked as they came to check in on the progress of their under-construction house in Mumbai. The video of the couple at their new under-construction house is surfacing on social media. Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Singh, was also seen at the site with Alia Bhatt. A separate video shows Ranbir Kapoor taking a peek at his new neighborhood from balcony of their swanky residence The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ranbir Kapoor Admits to Gifting Mom Neetu Kapoor’s Jewellery to His Girlfriends; Actor Has THIS To Say About Daughter Raha (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Singh at Their New Residence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor Inspects His New House in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

