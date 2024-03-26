Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be gracing Kapil Sharma's upcoming show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. The makers shared an exciting promo on Instagram and revealed what to expect from the upcoming episode. In the hilarious promo, Kapil asked Ranbir whether he had gifted his sister Riddhima's dresses to his girlfriend, and the Animal actor responded by saying that he had even gifted his mother's jewellery. Furthermore, Ranbir wished to bring his daughter Raha to Kapil Sharma's show. That's not all; Sunil Grover, who is back as Gutthi, joked about selling Neetu's bangles to buy a smartphone. The Great Indian Kapil Show will start streaming on Netflix on March 30. The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunil Grover Makes Shocking Revelation on His Six-Year-Old Fight With Kapil Sharma, Says ‘It Was a Publicity Stunt’.

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)