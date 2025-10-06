Ten years ago, if someone had told Harsh Gujral that he would one day share the stage with Ranbir Kapoor, it would have seemed almost impossible. But passion, hard work, and a bit of luck can truly change everything. Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday (March 5), stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral known for his signature humour and relatable content, shared how his life came full circle. The 32-year-old comedian and actor posted a video revealing that he had first met Ranbir Kapoor in 2015 in London as a fan, and in 2025, he shared the stage with him to promote the actor’s lifestyle brand, ARKS. He recalled how, while working as an engineer in London, he once spotted the Bollywood star, approached him to say he was a big fan, and even recorded the moment. Fast forward to 2025, Harsh included a short clip from the recent ARKS event where he greeted Ranbir. The actor responded by saying, "You are such an amazing talent. Thank you for being a part of this." Harsh captioned the post, "Fan 2015 → Frame 2025." Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Getting 43 Kisses From Daughter Raha on His Birthday, Actor Expresses Desire To Turn Director and Drops ‘Animal Park’ Update During Instagram Live (Watch Videos).

Harsh Gujral Shares Then vs Now Moment With Ranbir Kapoor

