The Allahabad University Convocation is scheduled to be held on November 8 (Monday). Now, noted lyricist Gulzar has been denied to be conferred with the honorary degree of D.Litt., by the Centre on latest update about the forum. As per IANS, "The #AllahabadUniversity (AU) will not able to confer the honorary degree of Doctor of literature (D.Litt.) on noted lyricist and writer Gulzar since the Union Ministry of Education has not yet given the permission. The convocation will take place on Monday."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

The #AllahabadUniversity (AU) will not able to confer the honorary degree of Doctor of literature (D.Litt.) on noted lyricist and writer Gulzar since the Union Ministry of Education has not yet given the permission. The convocation will take place on Monday. pic.twitter.com/1hf7Jy5dYO — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) November 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)