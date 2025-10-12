Jemimah Rodrigues pulled off a stunning diving catch to dismiss Beth Mooney during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between India and Australia at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, October 12. The incident happened during the second ball of the 27th over. Off-spinner Deepti Sharma bowled a flighted delivery, and Beth Mooney played a booming drive towards the cover region where Jemimah Rodrigues was standing. The Indian fielder timed her jump to perfection and took a brilliant diving catch to her left to dismiss the Australian batter for just four runs. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Player To Hit Five Consecutive 50+ Scores Against Australia in WODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Superb Diving Catch by Jemimah Rodrigues

