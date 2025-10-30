The second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tournament will see the India women's national cricket team taking on the defending champions, Australia women's national cricket team, on Thursday, October 30. The India Women vs Australia Women semi-final match will be hosted at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and has a start time of 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can find live telecast viewing options of the India Women vs Australia Women live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final game on the Star Sports Network TV channels. While live streaming viewing options of IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 second semi-final online will be provided on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Credits Bowlers and Fans Back Home for Emphatic 88-Run Win Over Pakistan, Says ‘I’m Sure Everyone Back Home Is Happy as Well’.'

IND-W vs AUS-W Match Details

Repeat of the 2017 CWC Semi-Final loading? 🔥 The #WomenInBlue did it in 2017, determined to do it again in 2025! 👊 Who will go through to the final tonight? 👀#CWC25 Semi-final 2 👉 #INDvAUS | THU, 30th OCT, 2 PM pic.twitter.com/9tricfb2Jl — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 30, 2025

