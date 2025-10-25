The Australia Women's National Cricket Team will lock horns against the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in match 26 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 25. The AUS-W vs SA-W match will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore and will start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Both teams have qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinals and will look to gain the upper hand and claim the position of table topper before the knockouts. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Aqeel Khan Arrested After Molesting Australian Female Cricket Players in Indore (Watch Video).

Australia Women's National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard

Unbeaten Australia meet high-flying South Africa 👊 Follow LIVE action from top of the table #CWC25 clash 📺 https://t.co/7wsR28P7Sa More #AUSvSA updates 🔽https://t.co/EmP1sHS1b0 — ICC (@ICC) October 25, 2025

