The Australia women's national cricket team registered the highest successful run chase in Women's ODI cricket. The Alyssa Healy-led Australia Women achieved this historic feat after chasing down a massive 331-run target against the India women's national cricket team in an ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Monday 12. During the game, all-rounder Annabel Sutherland picked up her maiden five-wicket haul in WODIs that restricted Women in Blue to 330 runs. In response, captain Alyssa Healy played a match-winning 142 and helped her side to clinch a memorable victory. Healy was named Player of the Match for her superb knock. Alyssa Healy Scores Sixth Century in WODIs, Australia Captain Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Australia Women Secure Highest Successful Run Chase in WODIs

Highest target successfully chased in Women’s ODIs 331 - AUS vs INDW, Vizag, 2025 WC* 302 - SLW vs SAW, Potchefstroom, 2024 289 - AUSW vs NZW, North Sydney, 2012 283 - AUSW vs INDW, Wankhede, 2023 282 - AUSW vs INDW, New Chandigarh, — ankit (@ankit5y5) October 12, 2025

Superb Display by Australia

𝐀 #𝐂𝐖𝐂𝟐𝟓 c𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐜 🔥 Australia hold their nerve against India to pull off the highest-successful chase in Women's ODIs 👏#INDvAUS 📝: https://t.co/ll6vMWzbmi pic.twitter.com/xKFUTBOmDj — ICC (@ICC) October 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)