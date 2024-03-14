Amar Singh Chamkila is the upcoming film directed by Imtiaz Ali, chronicling the life and journey of the renowned Punjabi singer-musician. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the film unveils the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses. The makers have released the song “Naram Kaalja”, composed by AR Rahman. Sung by Alka Yagnik, Richa Sharma, Pooja Tiwari and Yashika Sikka, the song is described as ‘a soulful fusion of traditional melodies and contemporary beats’. Amar Singh Chamkila: Diljit Dosanjh–Imtiaz Ali’s Film to Premiere on Netflix on April 12! Watch Announcement Video.

Watch Video Of The Song Naram Kaalja Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)