A video going viral on social media shows a banded krait snake being spotted during night patrolling. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaswan said that he spotted the banded krait snake randomly during night patrolling. The IFS officer also added that the banded krait is a highly venomous snake found which is found in India. "How nature provided them so distinct bands," his post added. The video, which has garnered nearly 1 lakh 50,000 views, shows the highly venomous snake moving underwater. Reacting to the viral video, one user wrote, "Beautiful capture. Like a moving hazard marker !", while a second user added, "As seen in RRR". A third user said, "It may be venomous but in the words of the great Steve Irwin, "She's a beauty!!", while a fourth one commented, "We call it katla paamu in telugu!! Have seen it more than twice at my farm!" Maharajganj: Chilling Video Shows Over 100 Snakes Inside Toilet Tank of a House in Uttar Pradesh.

IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan Spots Banded Krait Snake During Night Patrolling

Those beautiful bands. Banded krait is highly venomous snake found in India. Found this randomly during night patrolling. How nature provided them so distinct bands !! pic.twitter.com/it2s1vf8yY — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 28, 2025

Netizens React to Banded Krait Being Spotted by IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan

Beautiful capture. Like a moving hazard marker ! — Sandeep (@SandeepUnnithan) December 28, 2025

As seen in RRR — Pritish Agarwal (@pritishag12) December 28, 2025

She's a Beauty, Says X User

It may be venomous but in the words of the great Steve Irwin, "She's a beauty!!" — Anugrah🇮🇳 (@anugrahkaushal) December 28, 2025

Have Seen It More than Twice at My Farm, Says X User

We call it katla paamu in telugu!! Have seen it more than twice at my farm! — Varun Kaipa (@Jambalahaatraja) December 28, 2025

