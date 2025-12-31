A cat killed a snake following a brief but intense encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district on Tuesday afternoon, December 30. The incident took place around 3 pm in the Lalganj police station area when a rat snake reportedly emerged from a drain and moved towards a nearby house, where it faced the cat. Locals said the snake first lunged at the cat, after which the two fought for nearly 10 minutes. The cat eventually overpowered the snake using quick movements and repeated strikes. The incident was recorded by bystanders on their mobile phones and later shared on social media. No injuries to people were reported. Uttar Pradesh: Woman in Barabanki Survives 41 Snake Bites, Villagers Call It ‘Supernatural’.

Cat vs Snake in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

बिल्ली की फुर्ती,सांप की सुस्ती.. यूपी प्रतापगढ़ लालगंज एक गांव में बिल्ली-सांप में भिडंत.जहरीला सांप नाली से निकल बिल की तरफ भागा।बिल्ली की नजर सांप पर पड़ी तो सांप ने हमला किया।आपस में भीड़त हुई,करीब 10 मिनट बाद बिल्ली ने सांप को मार डाला।ग्रामीण लाइव कमेंट्री करते रहें! pic.twitter.com/h6ywyPfWgx — Tushar Rai (@tusharcrai) December 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Tushar Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

