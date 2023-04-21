The buzz is rife that Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are engaged and they are set to tie the knot in October this year. Although the two have been spotted together numerous times, they haven’t mentioned anything about their relationship. Amid their wedding rumours, an old video of the actress saying ‘I don’t want to marry any politician’ has gone viral on the internet. Check it out below: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Are Engaged; Couple to Get Married in October This Year – Reports.

Parineeti Chopra’s Opinion On Getting Married To A Politician

"I don't want to marry any politician. I don't want to marry any politician ever," said @ParineetiChopra in a fun #RapidFire with me a few years back https://t.co/FMThcsHIwU pic.twitter.com/eQfizKS4ja — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) April 2, 2023

